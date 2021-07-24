Raj Kundra pornography case: WhatsApp chats reveal Gehana Vasisth was linked with HotHit app

New Delhi: Ever since Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested and sent to police custody in the porn films case, everyday shocking developments and murkier details are surfaced online. Kundra's police remand has been extended till July 27, 2021, and last night Shilpa Shetty's statement was recorded and a search was conducted at their residence.

Zee News has got details of exclusive purported WhatsApp chats between Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur dating back to February 7, 2021, when model Gehana Vasishth aka Vandana Tiwari was arrested. Their conversation reveals that both tried hard to arrange for lawyers so that the controversial model gets out on bail.

Yash in one of his chats expressed concern over the fact that if Gehana remains in police custody for long, she might reveal their names to cops. Check out the screenshots of their explosive chats.

In the chats between Yash and Umesh Kamat, one Tanveer too has been named.

WHATSAPP CHATS BETWEEN UMESH KAMAT AND YASH THAKUR

Interestingly, Yash Thakur in one of the chats is unsure of Gehana's arrest in the porn case as he can be seen casting doubts of her getting exposed in a trap set by cops. Yash wrote: "Lekin Mera doubt abhi bhi wohi hai. Tum Pata karo. Jab Gehana Ke pas Neufliks ke koi project the ne nahi to wo hothit app kee casting ke liye jo ladkiyo ko police ne trap set kiya tha..unko Gehana kyon reply kar rahee thee. Ya to wo Hothit app se linked hai. Kuch issue hai."

"Agar rowa ne Mukesh, tumhara aur Gehana ka naam liya hota to police sirf Gehana ke ghar kyon jaati?" To this Umesh Kamat replies, "Haan...Rohit ne mujhe bola vo Hothit kar rahi thi"

Their chats reveal that Gehana Vasisth was linked with the infamous HotHit app which has been at the centre of all the controversies related to Raj Kundra's arrest case. Also, a pornogrpahic digital platform named Neufliks has been named with which Yash Thakur is linked.

Earlier in February this year, Gehana was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios "at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica".

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

She recently supported Raj Kundra after his arrest and in her video statement slammed all those who said Kenrin Production house, linked to Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi, who is the chairman of this company, is involved in making porn content.