Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai Crime Branch summons Sherlyn Chopra

New Delhi: In relation to the pornography racket case, Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell on Monday evening has summoned Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them on July 27 (Tuesday) at 11 am to record her statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.

With his arrest, once again Bollywood's dark underbelly is under the scanner. While people like Gehana Vasisth was seen backing the businessman and saying that he rather made erotica and not porn while on the other hand, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra shared their side of the stories.

Recently, Sherlyn released her video statement on Raj Kundra's pornographic films case. She revealed that she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell. In the video statement given, Sherlyn added that she was the one to inform the Maharashtra cyber cell about Armsprime - the company linked to Kundra in the porn app case.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

(With inputs from ANI)