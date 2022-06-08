हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raj Kundra returns to Twitter on wife Shilpa Shetty's birthday, shares this goofy pic!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and have two kids - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. For the unversed, businessman Raj Kundra had deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra ended his social media sabbatical with a romantic wish for his wife Shilpa Shetty. On her birthday, he returned to Twitter with a goofy picture of the two and an adorable message. Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 47 on June 8. 

Doting husband Raj Kundra wrote: Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi

For the unversed, businessman Raj Kundra had deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos. He was granted bail in September after spending more than 60 days behind the bar. The businessman stepped out of the jail at a surety of Rs 50,000.

Kundra had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and have two kids - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. 

 

 

