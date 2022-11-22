topStoriesenglish
Raj Kundra's lawyer says he will 'ensure justice' in pornography case

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Raj Kundra's lawyer says he will 'ensure justice' in pornography case

New Delhi: Raj Kundra's lawyer Prashant Patil has finally reacted to the chargesheet filed by Maharashtra Cyber Police alleging that he made pornographic content for monetary gains. 

Prashant, while talking to E-Times, claimed that he got to know about all of this via media reports and added that they will follow the legal procedure to collect the chargesheet.

"We have got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the Honourable Court. We shall be present before the Honourable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect the copy of the charge sheet," he said.

Further, he added, "Whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client Mr. Raj Kundra has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of law and ensure that he gets justice."

Earlier, Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a charge sheet accusing Shilpa Shetty's husband and Businessman Raj Kundra of making pornographic content which was then distributed by OTT platforms. It alleged that Kundra was shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

