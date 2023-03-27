topStoriesenglish2588413
Rajasthan Man Arrested For Threatening Salman Khan, Had Also Threatened Sidhu Moosewala's Father: Cops

Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag was held from Jodhpur in Rajasthan by a Bandra police team after a probe into the threat mail sent to Salman Khan.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:11 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with a threat mail to actor Salman Khan had also allegedly threatened late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father, a police official said on Monday. Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag was held from Jodhpur in Rajasthan by a Bandra police team after a probe into the threat mail showed it was sent from his mobile phone, the official said.

Siyag was held on Sunday with the help of Luni police station in the western state and brought to the metropolis, where a court remanded him in police custody for seven days, the official said. "Our probe has found he also sent a threat mail to the father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala. A case has been registered in this connection in Mansa police station in Punjab. Siyag also has an Arms Act case against his name in Sardarpura police station," the official informed.

"We will probe if he has any role in previous threats received by Khan, including a case registered in 2022 against gangsters Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and others," he said.

Bishnoi and Brar are alleged masterminds in the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Punjab's Mansa district in May last year.

 

