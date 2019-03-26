Rajasthan Police uses Alia Bhatt's Kalank meme to spread awareness about drug addiction

New Delhi: The Twitter handles of some of the State Police has got increasingly popular on social media because of their witty style of conveying social messages. After Mumbai and Nagpur Police, Rajasthan Police used a Bollywood meme to convey an important message.

The Rajasthan Police tweeted a still of Alia Bhatt from Kalank along with her dialogue written on the picture, “Humse zyada barbad koi nahi is duniya mein”. The dialogue had gone viral on social media but Rajasthan Police used to spread awareness about drug addiction.

They wrote, "Stealing money for buying #Drugs? If yes, then the #Kalank of theft & being a drug addict is going to end your happiness. Stop consuming #Drugs or else they’ll consume you. @aliaa08 @karanjohar @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @adityaroy @DIPRRajasthan @ashokgehlot51.”

Varun Dhawan also re-tweeted their post and wrote, "Say no to drugs."

Kalank has been helmed by the 2 States director Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The film will hit the screens on April 17, 2019.