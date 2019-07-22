Rajeev Khandelwal dons gangster look in 'Pranaam'

Mumbai: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to return to big screen with the film "Pranaam".

The teaser of the film, unveiled on Monday, has Rajeev sporting an intense look as a gangster.

Talking more about Rajeev's character, Rajnish Ram Puri, one of the co-producers of 'Pranaam' said: "Rajeev is leading the film. He will be seen playing the role of a man who wants to be an IAS officer from childhood, but there is a turning point in his life and he ends up becoming a gangster."

Apart from Rajeev, Atul Kulkarni and Abhimanyu Singh make an appearance in the teaser, and are seen performing stunts.

Directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal and produced by Rajnish Ram Puri, Anil Singh and Nitin Mishra, "Pranaam" is scheduled to release on August 9.