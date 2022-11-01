'Rajeev was cheating on me...,' Charu Asopa opens up on her husband's alleged SHOCKING betrayal

New Delhi: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been grabbing the headlines for their troubled marriage for quite some time now. The couple has once again decided to end their marriage, just a few weeks after reuniting. Now, in a recent conversation, Charu has said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy and she just cannot give him another chance.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu said, "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses."

"Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," the actress added.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. Both have a daughter, Ziana who recently turned one.

In July 2022, the couple announced separation as there were many misunderstandings created between the two. Though they called off the divorce in September 2022 and announced the same on their respective Instagram handle. But now, again in October 2022, Charu accused Rajeev of physical abuse and confessed that marrying Rajeev was her 'biggest mistake.'