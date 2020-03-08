हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajendra Kumar

Rajendra Kumar on Saira Banu in new book: 'We liked each other a lot'

Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu acted together in superhit films such as "Jhuk Gaya Aasman" and "Aayi Milan Ki Bela". Saira's first release after her marriage to Dilip Kumar, incidentally, was Aman in 1967, also opposite Rajendra Kumar.

Rajendra Kumar on Saira Banu in new book: &#039;We liked each other a lot&#039;
Images Courtesy: YouTube

Mumbai: A new book reveals late Bollywood star Rajendra Kumar opening up on actress and Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, saying that there "was some truth to the rumours about us" and that "Saira was a lovely girl and we liked each other a lot".

However, Kumar went on to say that "doesn't mean we had an illicit affair", according to the book "Jubilee Kumar: The Life And Times Of A Superstar" by Seema Sonik Alaimchand, published by Hachette India.

Rajendra Kumar further said that Saira's "mother too approved of me". He is recorded as saying that he often told both mother and daughter about how he prayed that Saira would find a worthy life partner. "And see, my wish came true; she married the legend of Indian films, Dilip Kumar," the book reveals Rajendra Kumar as having said.

Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu acted together in superhit films such as "Jhuk Gaya Aasman" and "Aayi Milan Ki Bela". Saira's first release after her marriage to Dilip Kumar, incidentally, was Aman in 1967, also opposite Rajendra Kumar.

Rajendra Kumar was a Bollywood actor who started his career in 1950 and appeared in over 80 films, in a career spanning over four decades. His streak of consecutive superhits earned him the sobriquet of Jubilee Kumar. He was considered one of the most successful Bollywood stars of the 1960s. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 1969.

Tags:
Rajendra KumarSaira BanuJubilee Kumar: The Life And Times Of A Superstar
Next
Story

International Women's Day 2020: Society should learn meaning of these days, says Kirti Kulhari

Must Watch

PT6M28S

'Tahir Hussain punished for being Muslim' says AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan