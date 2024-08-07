Rajesh Khanna Warned Daughter Twinkle Khanna To NOT Take Career Advice From Her Mom Dimple Kapadia Due To This Reason

New Delhi: Pretty soon in her career Twinkle Khanna realised she wasn’t a good actor. The former actress even very courageously accepted that she was a bad actor and is happy that she quit the job without putting an extra burden on her. Today Twinkle is a popular writer and is known as Mrs Funny Bones.

But did you know there was a time when her superstar father Rajesh Khanna warned her to not take any acting advice from her mom Dimple Kapadia?

Rajesh Khanna's old interview shared on a Lehren You Tube that has been surfaced where he was present with his daughter Twinkle Khanna and was asked about what advice he gives his daughter over her acting career, to which he said, "She often asks me for advice, and I tell her that I had no godfather in the industry when I started out, and that she must find her own way as well. I told her not to seek advice from her mother as well, because if she asks her mother for advice, she’ll only get more confused."

Rajesh Khanna saw a massive downfall in the '90s and stepped behind from signing any films, calling his downfall a pathetic sight, Dimple in one of the interviews in 1995 had said," When a successful man goes to pieces, his frustration engulfs the entire surroundings. It was a pathetic sight when Rajesh waited at the end of the week for collection figures, but the people didn’t have the guts to come and tell him."

Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar in Bollywood and to date, his films and charm are remembered.