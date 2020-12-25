Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure fluctuation, shows no COVID-19 symptoms

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after showing severe fluctuations in blood pressure. Although Thalaiva shows no symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 as yet, the star will be monitored closely.

ANI shared Apollo Hospital's health bulletin: Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He'll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn't have any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable.

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’s shoot was halted on Wednesday (December 23) after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, Rajinikanth and other cast and crew members have tested negative. The shooting has hence been stopped.

'Annaatthe's shoot was going on at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. The actor had left for shooting in Hyderabad on December 13 (a day after his birthday), once it resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar also star in the movie. It is helmed by Siva of ‘Viswasam' fame.