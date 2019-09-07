Rajinikanth, Akshay's '2.0' opens across 48000 screens in China

close

Akshay Kumar

The blockbuster "2.0" starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, hit the screens in China across 48,000 screens in the country.

Beijing: The blockbuster "2.0" starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, hit the screens in China across 48,000 screens in the country.

The film was originally supposed to release across 56,000 screens, but Rajini fans are happy. They are celebrating the film's big release in China, and cheering on social media.

"#2Point0InChinaFromToday. Star Alliance Ltd. is our distributor for #2Point0 in Mainland China. @2Point0movie releasing in a record number of 48000 - 3D screens in China today," the film's producers Lyca Productions tweeted on September 6.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti, was originally planned for a July release in China, where Bollywood films such as "3 Idiots" and "Dangal" has done big business.

Music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed the music of "2.0", had earlier tweeted: "2 point 0 in China on 56,000 screens. Premiere on June 28... Grand release on July 12."

"2.0" is a sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran" and is directed by Shankar.

