Rajinikanth And Tamannaah Bhatia's Grand Celebrations For Jailer Shooting Wrap

Superstar Rajinikanth recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Jailer’ and celebrated the last day with the team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jailer marks the 169th film of Rajinikanth.
  • It is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
  • Rajinikanth and Tamannaah are lead actors in Jailer.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently concluded the shooting of his film ‘Jailer’ and celebrated with the entire crew on set. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the movie, shared snapshots on Twitter. The photos show Rajinikanth along with his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia and director Nelson Dilipkumar. "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10," the caption read.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen all happy as he cuts a cake and poses for the camera. While the first and second pictures show the lead actors and the director posing in front of the cake, the third one includes the entire team.

 

 

The moment the photos were shared, fans erupted with excitement and awe upon witnessing their beloved Thalaiva. Many pointed out how the acto looks young as always, while some praised Tamannaah's stunning look from the film.

One user wrote, "Happy faces", while another commented, "Thalaivar Happyy face."

“Ppppaaa...what Energy, Confidence in the whole team face. #Jailer will do History,” read a comment

About Jailer

Director Nelson Dilipkumar helms ‘Jailer,’ an action-comedy extravaganza that marks Rajinikanth’s 169th film. It has a stellar ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. It hits the theatres on August 10 this year.

 

 

Next films

After his appearance in the 2021 film ‘Annaatthe’, Rajinikanth is currently involved in the upcoming project ‘Lal Salaam,’ directed by his filmmaker daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The film is currently in production, and the makers have released the actor’s first look, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates on the project.

