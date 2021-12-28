Rajinikanth gives thumbs up to Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’, calls it ‘magnificent’!

NEW DELHI: Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest one to join the league of people who have showered praises on the recently released cricket epic '83', which showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup.

He tweeted, "#83TheMovie wow .. what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …"

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh seems to have done a really splendid job with his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.