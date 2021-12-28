हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth gives thumbs up to Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’, calls it ‘magnificent’!

Rajinikanth finally gives a thumbs up to Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 film. He went on calling it a magnificent film. 

Rajinikanth gives thumbs up to Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’, calls it ‘magnificent’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest one to join the league of people who have showered praises on the recently released cricket epic '83', which showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup.

He tweeted, "#83TheMovie wow .. what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …"

 

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh seems to have done a really splendid job with his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

 

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajinikanththumbs upRanveer Singh83 filmMagnificent1983 World CupDeepika PadukoneKapil Dev
Next
Story

Man arrested for trespassing Kylie Jenner's home after violating restraining order

Must Watch

PT13M4S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Credit War - Development Vs Corruption in UP Election 2022