Rajinikanth Rushed To The Hospital After Complain Of Severe Stomach Pain: Report

Rajinikanth has been admitted to the hospital; fans pray for his speedy recovery.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Mumbai: Rajinikanth who is worshipped as God by his fans is right now praying for him as the superstar has been admitted to the hospital. There are several reports doing the rounds of the actor being admitted to the hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain. 

The 73-year-old star was rushed to the hospital on Monday midnight and will undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. 

There has been no official statement released by the actor’s family, but the latest report claims that Rajnikanth is in stable condition for now. The fans have been expressing their concerns and are sending prayers in abundance for the Thalaivar.

Few fans and well-wishers have been sharing the health update too. One user on his X account mentioned,” Update !!  Thalaivar has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals under interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish for an elective procedure. Hospital sources said his health condition is stable. The procedure will be done in the cath lab on Tuesday”.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is all set for his next release Vettaiyan which will be released on October 10, 2024.

 

