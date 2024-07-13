Mumbai: The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reached new heights of glamour and grandeur as Bollywood and Tollywood stars converged at the extravagant baraat ceremony.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, the event was a star-studded affair that captivated fans worldwide last night.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, radiated joy as he led the celebratory baraat procession, traditionally a highlight of Indian weddings.

Videos surfacing on social media captured Anant dancing exuberantly alongside renowned personalities from the Indian film industry.

Take A Look At The Video:

One of the standout moments featured Tollywood legend Rajinikanth, who showcased his slick dance moves alongside Anant Ambani and his father, Mukesh Ambani.

Joining them were Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who brought their trademark energy to the dance floor.

The atmosphere pulsated with excitement as they danced to the beats of 'Gallan Goodiyan' from the movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do', creating an unforgettable spectacle.

Anil Kapoor opted for a classic black suit, while Rajinikanth donned a traditional South Indian attire with a lungi and white shirt, adding a cultural touch to the festivities.

Ranveer Singh, known for his vibrant persona, sported a pastel pink traditional kurta intricately embroidered with the phrase 'meri yaar ki shaadi' (my friend's wedding), symbolizing the emotional significance of the occasion.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, distinguished for its opulence and star-studded guest list, also saw the presence of global celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous luminaries from Bollywood.

Meanwhile, newlywed Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

Following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika stunned in a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra for her vidai ceremony.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Her ensemble was complemented by heirloom jewellery adorned with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, further enhancing her elegance and cultural richness.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.