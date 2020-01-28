Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries during Man Vs Wild shoot with Bear Grylls

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth headed to Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday for his maiden episode shoot with Bear Grylls. Yes! the legend will be seen in Man Vs Wild TV show with the host.

The superstar had a one-day shoot on Tuesday (January 28, 2020) with the host and quoting sources ANI reported that he suffered minor injuries. "Sources: Actor Rajinikanth has suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls, at Bandipur forest in Karnataka."

Sources: Actor Rajinikanth has suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls, at Bandipur forest in Karnataka. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/uQxsHCTkCb — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The Bandipur National Park was set in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger. Karnataka is the state with the second-highest tiger population in India along with adjacent Nagarhole National Park it is one of the premier Tiger Reserves in the country.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured on the show and it hogged the maximum limelight and trended high on social media.

In 'Man Vs Wild', host Bear Grylls takes through the forest and shows the survival of the fittest theory in extreme conditons.