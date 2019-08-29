Rajinikanth takes a break from 'Darbar', visits ailing brother in hospital—Photos

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth is these days busy filming his next project titled 'Darbar' in Mumbai. The actor keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Chennai. However, he sneaked out time from the film shoot and rushed to meet his ailing brother.

Rajinikanth took a break from 'Darbar' shoot and headed to Bengaluru where his elder brother Satyanarayana Gaekwad has been admitted. According to a report in Deccan Herald, he underwent a knee replacement surgery at Apollo hospital in Seshadripuram.

Several pictures of the megastar from the hospital ward where his brother is admitted have gone viral on the internet.

The actor has a massive fan following across the globe who eagerly await his big releases.

'Darbar' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya and Sriman in pivotal parts.

A few days back a still from 'Darbar' had gone viral where Rajinikanth was seen dressed as a cop. Nayanthara also featured in the leaked picture from the film.

The film is slated to release on January 15, 2020 coinciding with Thai Pongal.