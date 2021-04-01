हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Rajnikanth will be conferred with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Thursday (April 1).



New Delhi: Megastar Rajnikanth will be conferred with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Thursday (April 1).

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards are managed by Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award is considered to be one the most prestigious one for people in cinema.

Rajnikanth last appeared i 2020 Tamil action-thriller film Darbar.

The actor has been part of the showbiz business for more than 4 decades and enjoys immense popularity among the masses.

