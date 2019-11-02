Rajinikanth to be conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI 2019

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the coveted special Icon of Golden Jubilee award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar wrote, "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.

IFFIGoa50.

He also announced that French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He also announced that French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thanking the government for the same, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote, "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India#IFFI2019."

I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India#IFFI2019

The film festival will take place in Goa from November 20 to Nomvember 28. Over 250 films from various contries will be screened at the event.