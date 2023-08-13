Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Temple Dham Amid Jailer Massive Success, Offers Prayers To Lord Badri Vishal

Dehradun: Legendary actor Rajinikanth, who arrived in Badrinath Dham, offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. Rajinikanth also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. He wore a blue shirt, trousers and completed his look with a traditional shawl and white sneakers.

He stated that his mind was satisfied and overwhelmed after having the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. Tactor's sacred visit comes at a time when his film 'Jailer' is performing well at the box office. Talking about 'Jailer', Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wi3irssRAQ August 12, 2023

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin'.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.