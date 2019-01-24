हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya set to tie the knot again?

She was earlier married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar. 

Rajinikanth&#039;s daughter Soundarya set to tie the knot again?
File photo

New Delhi: Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya is said to be getting hitched to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11, 2019, in Chennai. The two-day pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin from February 9.

This will be Soundarya's second marriage. She was earlier married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar. After staying together as a married couple for seven years, the duo got divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. They have a six-year-old son, Ved Krishna, who lives with her.

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his debut in 'Vanjagar Ulagam' and has done a smaller role in other films. He runs a pharmaceutical company. Soundarya recently visited Tirupathi Balaji along with her mother Latha Rajinikanth and performed a pooja there with the wedding invitation. 

The buzz is that the wedding will be attended by only close friends and family members. 

Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. She later became a film producer with 'Goa', and in 2014, she made her debut as a director with 'Kochadaiyaan' which featured her father Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

Tags:
RajinikanthSoundaryaSoundarya filmVishagan VanangamudiAshwin Ramkumar
Next
Story

Hansika Motwani reacts to her leaked private pictures, warns against responding to 'random' messages

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Killing terrorists is not a way to bring peace in Kashmir, says LG Satyapal Malik