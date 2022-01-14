हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pongal 2022

Rajinikanth's Pongal greetings have a special Covid care message

Extending his Pongal greetings to the people, Rajinikanth on Friday urged everybody to follow all the rules and restrictions to safeguard themselves against Covid 19.

Rajinikanth&#039;s Pongal greetings have a special Covid care message
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Chennai: Extending his Pongal greetings to the people, Rajinikanth on Friday urged everybody to follow all the rules and restrictions to safeguard themselves against Covid 19.

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth said: "We are all living in a difficult and dangerous time. Day by day, the numbers of those being affected by the Corona virus are going up.

"To protect ourselves from this virus, we must definitely follow all the rules and regulations. There can be nothing more important than one's health. My Pongal greetings to everyone."

Rajinikanth's warning in his Pongal greetings comes at a time when several celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have tested positive for Covid-19. Since the dawn of New Year, at least eight celebrities have announced that they have tested positive for the virus.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pongal 2022PongalRajinikanthpongal 2022 greetingsPongal celebrationscovidCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Pongal 2022: Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol celebrate at home, see pics

Must Watch

PT9M31S

Election Rush: Another minister of Yogi government resigns