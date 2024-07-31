Rajkumar Hirani Discusses The Contrasting Dynamics Of Feature Films And Advertising: 'I Really Enjoy Making Ad Films'

New Delhi: In a recent interview with Impact magazine, renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani known for films like 3 Idiots, Dunki, Sanju, Pk and more shed light on the differing experiences between working on feature films and advertising projects. Hirani, known for his impactful and engaging films, elaborated on the contrasting demands of each format.

“Feature films are physically exhausting because you spend one to two years making them,” Hirani stated, reflecting on the long-term commitment and intensive effort required for feature filmmaking.

Conversely, Hirani expressed a more relaxed sentiment regarding his work in advertising. “I really enjoy making ad films now because it doesn’t seem like work. It’s more of a one-day or two-day shoot, which makes it great fun. I started my career in advertising, so it’s always wonderful to return to it.”

Hirani’s comments underscore the unique challenges and rewards associated with each format.

His enthusiasm for storytelling remains evident, whether he’s engaged in the extended process of feature filmmaking or the swift, impactful nature of advertising projects.