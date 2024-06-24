Rajkumar Hirani Reacts To Rumours Of Signing Shah Rukh Khan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu For A Film

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan worked with Rajkumar Hirani after two decades of his career in Dunki. The film didn't manage to create the magic that usually Rajkumar Hirani's film does, but it was one heartwarming film, and fans lauded the simplicity of Hardy Singh's character. Lately, there has been news that the filmmaker has signed Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha for his next project. But the news is far from being true.

As per a close source to Rajkumar Hirani, he strongly denied the rumours, stating that Raju Sir is currently busy writing his next film. There have been no discussions with SRK or Samantha regarding any project. The source laughs off the idea of Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha collaborating for an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie as completely baseless and untrue.

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the film industry. And indeed the fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next soon.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing for his next film King along with daughter Suhana Khan. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and the budget is around of whopping Rs 500 crore. King will mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand launch than ever before.

While talking about Samantha, she is right now gearing up for her next web series Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The Pushpa 2 actress is being hailed for coping up with her health and rose like phoenix after fighting Myositis in 2022.