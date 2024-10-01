'Rajkummar Can Finish A 2-Page Monologue In One Go', Reveals Co-Star Triptii Dimri

New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao has been on a roll all of 2024 with back-to-back releases. The actor has delivered Bollywood's biggest hit film with Stree 2 recently and is now gearing up for the release of his next film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which also stars Triptii Dimri.

The movie has been receiving a lot of praises ever since the trailer was released and fans can't wait for the film's release. Tripti in a recent interview with Indian Express spoke about working with Rajkumar Rao and others in the film and shared, "It was a full-on comedy, and when you’re acting with Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, such brilliant actors, you’re like, 'How are they doing it?' We would perform, and the crew and background artists couldn’t stop laughing.

Further praising the Stree 2 actor, the actress shared, "Rajkummar can finish a two-page monologue in one go, without missing a beat. There’s so much to learn from him every day."

Rajkummar Rao has had a successful year with back-to-back releases with Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, and Stree 2. His next movie will be Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and he is currently shooting for Maalik.