Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding card gets leaked online

New Delhi: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are all set to tie the knot today (November 15), have had their wedding card leaked online. The couple on Saturday (November 13) hosted a stunning all-white-themed engagement party, which was attended by their friends and family.

A fan page of Rajkummar shared the wedding invite on Twitter. The invite is in teal green colour and is from the Rao and Paul family. “ ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh,” reads the invite.

Check it out:

Earlier a video of the couple proposing to each other during their engagement ceremony, followed by a romantic dance went viral on the internet.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.



“He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive," recounted Patralekhaa.

She further shared, "Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him".

