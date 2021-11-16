हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's stunning FIRST photos from wedding reception go viral!

Patralekhaa in one of her earlier interviews with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar Rao it was love at first sight. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa&#039;s stunning FIRST photos from wedding reception go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media. 

Now, their first photos from the wedding reception have gone viral on the internet. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa posed with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who shared the post on his Instagram handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar)

Raj donned dapper in a black tux and Patralekhaa turned into a Sabyasachi bride with offwhite-golden silk saree and exquisite jewellery, looking gorgeous on her D-day. 

While sharing the news, Rajkummar wrote some beautiful lines in the caption reading: Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond 

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

 

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaaRajkummar Rao wedding picspatralekhaa wedding picsRajkummar Rao wedding reception
