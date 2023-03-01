topStoriesenglish2578510
Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Share Stills From Partition of 1947, Leave Fans Curious- See Pics

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar shared several stills from the Partition of 1947, hinting at a new project.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's picture-perfect Instagram feeds have taken a monochromatic turn. To everyone's surprise, their respective feeds are teleporting us back to the black-and-white era. However, their captions are indicating something. Let's decode. 

Rajkummar Rao added several social media posts with the caption, "Uncovering the untold story of partition. Stay tuned… #BlackAndWhite." Look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here with the caption, "The story of a partition that led many to become strangers in their own land. Stay tuned… #BlackAndWhite."   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

The Instagram photographs seem like they are from 1947 during the time of the partition, could they be hinting at a new project? These black and white pictures have caused a storm on the internet & everyone wants to know what it's about.  

Fans were quite intrigued and excited to know what is the project all about, and they shared their excitement in the comments section. “Its going to be series or any documentary is going to be released?,” a user commented. “Please tell me this is a movie or a series plzzzzzz,” another user commented.  

On the work front, both Bhumi and Rajkummar  will next be seen in ‘Bheed’. The film is directed by prolific director Anubhav Sinha and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar. They have starred together in ‘Badhaai Do’. 

