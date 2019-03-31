Rajkummar Rao happy with his global reach

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.

The actor is honored to win 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.

"It's a great honor to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"I've had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.

The "Stree" actor is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including "Mental Hai Kya", "Turram Khan", "Imli" and "Made In China".