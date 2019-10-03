Rajkummar Rao is an inspiration: 'Made in China' co-actor

Mumbai: Actor Amit Bimrot, who shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film "Made In China", says the latter is a true inspiration.

"Rajkumar has immense respect for his craft, set and everything around him while working. His work ethics and sincerity are marvellous. We came from the same film school, and at this amazing stage of his career he still follows all those work ethics, makes you work damn hard. He is a True Inspiration," Amit said.

Amit made his film debut with Ajay Devgn's "Raid", and now he recently got featured in Netflix's "Bard of Blood".

He also shared his experience working with actor Emraan Hashmi in the web show.

"I never thought of Working with Emraan on such a script because we grew listening to his songs on loop. Watching him do such action is amazing, he gives everyone their own comfort space which helps a lot to deliver best," added Amit, who considers "making my film debut with Ajay Devgn and now entering into webspace with Netflix and Red Chillies is an added benefit".