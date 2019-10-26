close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is face of PM Modi's 'India Wali Diwali' campaign

After the active participation of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone in the ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign, National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao becomes the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘India Wali Diwali campaign that intends to celebrate the festival with the underprivileged children.

Rajkummar Rao is face of PM Modi&#039;s &#039;India Wali Diwali&#039; campaign

Mumbai: After the active participation of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone in the ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign, National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao becomes the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘India Wali Diwali campaign that intends to celebrate the festival with the underprivileged children.

Rajkummar strongly believes in the cause of inclusivity on festivals like Diwali. "It has been a great honour to be part of this campaign which our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has started. I believe that Diwali should be a happy festival for everyone. I hope everyone follows this initiative and helps those who need it," he said.

The campaign encourages donating clothes, food, gifts to the underprivileged in the form of a video that also features television actors like Ragini Khanna and Anang Desai among others.

The video is directed by Ankit Sharma. He said: "The simplicity of thought here was amazing, and that had to be translated into the visuals as well. The treatment and grammar were thus very simplistic, open, and easy to the eye. Rajkummar brought tremendous credibility to the film and the campaign. He is just too fine with this art and it was evident that he truly believes in the cause that he is supporting."

Earlier this month Deepika appeared in a video as part of the ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi' campaign by the Prime Minister to showcase the achievement of women across the country.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoMade in ChinaBharat Ki Laxmi
Next
Story

Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Joker' team with curses

Must Watch

PT4M41S

Manohar Lal elected leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party, Will take oath of CM tomorrow