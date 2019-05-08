close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao isn't in Bollywood for money

When host Neha Dhupia asked Rajkummar what changed after back-to-back box office success, he said nothing. 

Rajkummar Rao isn&#039;t in Bollywood for money

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao says money has never been a driving force behind his decision to do films. He picks his projects based on the content.

Rajkummar opened up about his funda when he appeared on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3", which airs in India on Colors Infinity. He was joined by actor Ishaan Khatter on the show, read a statement.

When host Neha Dhupia asked Rajkummar what changed after back-to-back box office success, he said nothing. 

"For me, now also it is about the film. It's about the story. Now, the only thing that has changed is that I get to work with bigger filmmakers, be a part of bigger films," he said. 

The actor added: "Apart from that, nothing has changed in my life. For 'Trapped', I didn't get paid at all. So, money is not important. It's the story, the content I am a part of. I didn't know that 'Stree' would turn out to be such a big box office success, but it did. It's a great feeling when a film does great at the box office. 

"But for me, I was not chasing that, I am still not. There have been filmmakers who told me they wanted to work with me but because of budget constraint or whatever reasons... but now they feel they can make films with me."

During a game round 'Platter of Punishment', Neha asked which one of his movies deserved a National Film award, Rajkummar said: "'Trapped'."

 

Tags:
Rajkummar Raorajkummar rao newsBollywoodBFFs with Vogue season 3
Next
Story

When action spelt trouble for Keanu Reeves

Must Watch

PT2M49S

5W1H: Modi is modern-day Aurangzeb, says Sanjay Nirupam