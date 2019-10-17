close

Mouni Roy

Rajkummar Rao matches steps with Mouni Roy on 'Rukmini Rukmini', dance video goes viral—Watch

Rajkummar Rao matches steps with Mouni Roy on &#039;Rukmini Rukmini&#039;, dance video goes viral—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Rajkummar Rao and 'Made In China' co-star Mouni Roy are leaving no stone unturned to make their upcoming release a blockbuster ride at the Box Office. The duo is on a promotional spree and is seen talking about the venture on possible platforms.

They recently promoted their film in a unique way. The duo danced to the foot-tapping beats of classic track 'Rukmini Rukmini' from 1992 film 'Roja'. Incidentally, Mouni's character in 'Made In China' is called Rukmini while Rajkummare plays Raghu.

Watch the dance video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The secret #MIC high school musical starring @rajkummar_rao & me! #Raghu #Rukmini

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

The duo shared the video on their respective social media handles, inviting millions of views on the clip.

The movie by Mikhil Musale boasts of veteran actors like Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani in pivotal parts. In the trailer, we see how Rajkummar, who finds a solution to an erectile problem with Chinese medicine is able to sell it off to customers is what the makers present in this laugh riot.

His journey and how he manages to use desi 'jugaad' in business will keep the audiences hooked.

Gajrao Rao of 'Badhaai Ho' fame also plays an interesting role in the movie. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

 

