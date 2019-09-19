close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao: My parents were proud of me being an actor

"Made In China" will see the Rajkummar Rao in the lead role of a Gujarati businessman who becomes successful, thanks to 'jugaad'.

Rajkummar Rao: My parents were proud of me being an actor

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao got really emotional talking about his deceased parents at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Made in China" on Wednesday in Mumbai. He said that his parents were really proud of him after he became an actor and it gave them joy.

Rajkummar's father, Satyapal Yadav, passed away on September 5, at the age of 60. Talking about his parents emotional Rajkummar said: "It's an irreparable loss for me. A few years ago, I lost my mother, and that time I was shooting for ‘Newton' and I went back to shoot the next day."

The actor said he had shown the trailer of "Made In China" to his father in his last moments. "I am so glad that the trailer was ready just in time, when my father was in the hospital. I told (producer) Dinesh Vijan that I want to show the trailer to my father. I am so happy he saw the trailer and I am sure he will watch film from somewhere. I feel his blessings are always there with me," said Rajkummar.

"Made In China" will see the Rajkummar Rao in the lead role of a Gujarati businessman who becomes successful, thanks to 'jugaad'.

"I loved my part and the script. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) is like family. I have worked with him in ‘Stree' and am also working with him in ‘Rooh-Afza'. So, I hope we will collaborate often. His passion for work and films is inspiring," the actor said.

Apart from "Made In China", Rajkummar Rao next will be seen in series of films which includes Hansal Mehta's "Turram Khan", Hardik Mehta's "Rooh-Afza" and Ramin Bahrani's "The Whie Tiger".

 

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoMade in Chinaparents
Next
Story

Brad Pitt reacts to his photos breaking the internet

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today