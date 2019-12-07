हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat starrer 'Turram Khan' renamed 'Chhalaang'

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Turram Khan" has been renamed "Chhalaang". The films lead actress and Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat starrer &#039;Turram Khan&#039; renamed &#039;Chhalaang&#039;

Mumbai: The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Turram Khan" has been renamed "Chhalaang". The films lead actress and Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.

"Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!" wrote Nushrat.

"Chhalaang" is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 31 next year. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role.

This wil be Rajkummar's sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in "Shahid", "CityLights", "Aligarh", and "Omerta", besides the wed series "Bose: Dead/Alive".
 

