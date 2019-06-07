Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa recreate iconic 'DDLJ' scene

London: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who considers himself one of the biggest fans of Shah Rukh Khan, recreated the superstar's iconic scene from his hit 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", with Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar on Friday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he along with his lady love and actress Patralekhaa are seen imitating the climax scene from Aditya Chopra's "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", in which Shah Rukh waits for Kajol to seek permission from her father (Amrish Puri) to go with the love of her life and then he helps her to get onto the train.

Dressed in a white casual t-shirt, Patralekhaa is seen running towards Rajkummar, who mimicked SRK and late actor Amrish Puri in the video.

While mimicking SRK, The "Shahid" actor also recited famous dialogues from the movie.

"Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain Senorita," Rajkummar said.

Along with the video, he wrote: "Things we do in London. Fun mode on. When we recreate one of our favourite scenes from one of our favourite films. 'DDLJ'. Patralekhaa as Simran, Raj as Raj and Raj as bauji."

A few months ago, Rajkummar got a chance to shake a leg with Shah Rukh at the Filmfare Awards 2019. He grooved with him on his famous song "Chaiyya Chaiyya".

After his performance with SRK, he took to Twitter and tweeted: "I got the opportunity to perform with my idol Shah Rukh Khan. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true."