Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding celebration begins with a dreamy white themed engagement party - Pics

New Delhi: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have kick-started their wedding festivities with a dreamy engagement party on Saturday (November 13). The lovebirds exchanged rings in the presence of their family and friends in an all-white-themed engagement party hosted at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The photos and videos shared by the couple’s friends have gone viral on the internet and have been reposted by fan accounts.

Check out photos from their gorgeous engagement party:

A video of Rajkummar going down on one knee to propose to Patralekaa and in return his lady love also proposing to him has won many hearts. The two can be seen exchanging rings and following it up with a dance on a romantic song.

While Rajkummar looked sharp in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket, Patralekhaa looked like a vision in a white and silver white gown. The actress accessorized her look with a stunning snake-pattern diamond necklace.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

“He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive," recounted Patralekhaa.

She further shared, "Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him".

