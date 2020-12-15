हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao posts pic of his all-new muscular look for 'Badhaai Do'

Rajkummar shared a photograph on his verified Instagram account where he is seen lifting weight.

Rajkummar Rao posts pic of his all-new muscular look for &#039;Badhaai Do&#039;

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao is prepping hard for his forthcoming role in the comedy, Badhaai Do. The actor revealed on Tuesday that he is working on a new body as well as a new mindset for the upcoming film.

Rajkummar shared a photograph on his verified Instagram account where he is seen lifting weight. The actor has acquired a beefed-up body for his role of a police officer, and he flaunts his all-new muscular frame in the picture.

"#WorkInProgress To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati," the actor captioned the photo.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film casts Rajkummar with Bhumi Pednekar.

In the film, Rajkummarplays the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi.

The film has been penned by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Harshavardhan Kulkarni will direct the film.

 

