Rajkummar Rao shares a goofy photo with Patralekhaa in a bikini, calls her ‘mera pyaar’: Pic

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao cannot stop gushing over his new bride Patralekhaa. The ‘White Tiger’ actor shared a mushy post on Instagram to celebrate his one month wedding anniversary with his ladylove. In the goofy picture, Patralekhaa is donning a trendy bikini and Rajkummar is in black shorts. The two are fallen on the ground with mud sling on them and are ear to ear smiling.

Check out the photo:

The second photo in the post is from the day the two got married. “Mera yaar tum, mera pyaar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildaar tum @patralekhaa It’s already been a month. (You are my friend, you are my love, you are heart, you are my beloved)”, wrote the actor in hindi.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and others dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before tying the knot on November 15 at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

The two shared their official wedding photos on Instagram with loved-up posts for each other.

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” wrote Rajkummar.

Patralekhaa called Rajkummar her ‘everything’ and had written, ““I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...@rajkummar_rao”.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding bash was attended by Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth among others.