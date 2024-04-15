Advertisement
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao, Star Who Paved The Way To Become Most Versatile Actor One Film At A Time

As Rajkummar Rao continues to push the boundaries of his craft, he's looking forward to his two upcoming back-to-back releases - 'Srikanth' and 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajkummar Rao, Star Who Paved The Way To Become Most Versatile Actor One Film At A Time Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In an industry where talent often takes a back seat to glamour, actor Rajkummar Rao has emerged as a beacon of credibility, redefining what it means to be a versatile actor in Bollywood. With a string of critically acclaimed performances to his name, Rao has carved a niche for himself, showcasing his prowess across a spectrum of genres and characters.

From his breakout role in 'Kai Po Che!' to his powerhouse performances in films like 'Shahid', 'Newton' and 'Trapped', Rao has consistently delivered performances that are not just lauded by critics but also resonate with audiences, making him the most credible as well as the power-packed performer in the industry. 

"Acting for me is not about fame or money. It's about the joy of becoming someone else on screen and telling a story that needs to be told," the actor shared. 

What sets Rao apart is his versatility, his script choices and his ability to embody diverse characters. The actor is not one to chase after the spotlight or the big-budget blockbusters but prefers to work on projects that challenge him as an artist. From winning National Awards to earning acclaim at international film festivals, Rao has proven time and again that he is not just a star but a true artist. 

"I am immensely grateful for the love and support I have received from this industry and the people around me. It's their belief in me that keeps me going and motivates me to push myself as an actor," the actor added. 

As Rajkummar Rao continues to push the boundaries of his craft, he's looking forward to his two upcoming back-to-back releases - 'Srikanth' and 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', which are set to release on May 10 and May 31, respectively. 

