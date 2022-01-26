हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao turns photographer for wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa never miss a chance to give out some major couple goals.

Rajkummar Rao turns photographer for wife Patralekhaa
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa never miss a chance to give out some major couple goals.

On Wednesday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Patralekhaa clicked by him. In the mirror selfie, Patralekhaa can be seen sporting a white shirt dress with black boots.

 

One can also spot Rajkummar clicking the mirror selfie while lovingly staring at his wife.

"Sheesha aur sheeshe me tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Frame-Check Shirt-Check," he captioned the post.

 

Reacting to the picture, Patralekhaa commented "Loveeeeee you" with a red heart emoji.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

 

