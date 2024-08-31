Advertisement
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao Unveils Fierce New Poster For 'Maalik' On His Birthday

On his birthday, actor Rajkummar Rao treated his audience to a new project announcement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajkummar Rao Unveils Fierce New Poster For 'Maalik' On His Birthday (Image: @jayshewakramani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 40th birthday on August 31 with a thrilling announcement: his new film 'Maalik'. Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani unveiled the project, featuring Rao in a gripping and intense new role. To further excite fans, Rajkummar Rao shared a striking new poster on his social media, marking his first portrayal of a gangster in an action-thriller.

Have A Look At The New Poster Below!

 Rajkummar Rao also shared the details about the shoot of Maalik, the captioned read, ''Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!''

Patralekhaa also commented on the post, ''Jeeee baat''. 

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao was featured in the first poster of 'Maalik' , where he stands on a police jeep in a white outfit, looking forward with an intense gaze. Holding a gun, the poster's tagline reads, “Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai''. 

All About Maalik 

'Maalik' is produced by Kumar Taurani under Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film is currently in production with an extensive shooting schedule planned across various locations in India.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his recent work in thrillers and dramas, this will be Rajkummar Rao's first role as a gangster in an action-thriller.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release date and additional cast announcements.

 

