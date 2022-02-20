हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao wishes wife Patralekhaa with a birthday message, Huma Qureshi reacts!




Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of his wife and actor Patralekhaa's birthday, Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt post for her.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy birthday Patralekhaa. I love you."

 

Alongside the note, he dropped an adorable picture with Patralekhaa.

Reacting to the post, Patralekhaa commented," I love you, baby."

 

While their fans were drooling over their cute chemistry, it was Huma Qureshi’s comment which left everyone in splits. She commented on his post and wrote, "My caption was better."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

