हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's 'Hit-the first case' motion poster out

Right after Rajkummar Rao dropped the poster, fans bombed his comment section expressing their eagerness to watch the film.

Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Hit-the first case&#039; motion poster out
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Makers of Rajkummar Rao's next film 'Hit-the first case' have dropped the first motion poster of the film.

The motion poster, shared by Rao on Instagram, shows him in an intense avatar. He captioned the post as "Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case #HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June."

 

Right after Rao dropped the poster, fans bombed his comment section expressing their eagerness to watch the film.

An Instagram user wrote, "it's gonna be awesome".

Another user wrote, "Waiting eagerly...best wishes Sir..."

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop, Vikram. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of the female lead in the film.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15.

Apart from 'Hit-the first case', Rajkumar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma.

Rajkumar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', the sequel to his hit film 'Stree', Abhishek Jain's 'Second Innings', Shrikanth Bolla Biopic, Hansal Mehta's 'Swagat Hai,' and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a metro' sequel. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajkummar Raoupcoming filmmotion poster outHIT-The First Caseintense avatar
Next
Story

Did you know Kartik Aaryan has kept THIS as a memento of his character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Must Watch

PT4M35S

CM Kejriwal's rally in Himachal Pradesh