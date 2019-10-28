'Rajkummar's performance has reached superlative transformation'

New Delhi: Nushrat Bharucha is all praises for her "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" ('LSD') co-star Rajkummar Rao and says the latter's performance has reached superlative transformation.

"I am really small in terms of the body of work that I have done and the actor I am. I am far away from Rajkummar is. I think his performances reached superlative transformation from who he is to what he's on screen. He's amazing," Nushrat said.

"It's amazing how he can do it so differently and so convincingly, purely. I think these three things are what Rajkummar is and it's a delight to watch an actor in that sort of pure form," she added.

The two actors started their Bollywood journey together with 'LSD' in 2010.

Nushrat and Rajkummar will once again be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Turram Khan".

"It's an absolute delight to work with Rajkummar again. We both started our lives and journey with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. We got our mark of what and who we were as actors right there in the first film and then he had his journey and I had mine and after I think eight years we have come back on a film, where we are like 'Where were we all these years'...

"I think life has its on sort of journey and its something that you can't ... 'Want se pahele or zyada kabhi kisi ko nahi milta' is what I believe in. So, I think this was the right time for us to come together again... " Nushrat told IANS.

"Turram Khan" is a social comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta. "Turram Khan" reunites Mehta and Rajkummar. The film is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.