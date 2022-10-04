NewsLifestylePeople
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee create a hilarious reel-Watch

Talking about his future lineup, Abhishek has a very interesting lineup with films like 'Bhediya', Rana Naidu, 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Dream Girl2 among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Abhishek Banerjee created a hilarious reel with Rajpal Yadav
  • Rajpal Yadav shared the post on social media
  • Abhishek will be next seen in the film 'Bhediya'

New Delhi: The public has fallen in love with Abhishek Banerjee thanks to his incredible performances in his movies. 

His comedic timing has always given the film more appeal. The actor's comedy timing has always been adored by the general public, whether it was Mahinder Rajput in Dream Girl or Jaana in Stree. Now the actor has shared a hilarious reel with Rajpal Yadav.

While taking to his social media, the actor was seen creating a trending reel with the famous comedian Rajpal Yadav. As Rajpal Yadav shared the reel on his social media in with Abhishek, he mentioned in the caption - "Gaane aaya na aaye Gaana chahiye, kya bolte ho".

Here is the video shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@rajpalofficial)

On the work front, the actor is very excited about his upcoming project where he will be coming up with some really amazing characters. Recently, The actor was also seen expressing his excitement on his social media as his upcoming Nazarandaaz is slated to release this weekend. 

Talking about his future lineup, Abhishek has a very interesting lineup with films like ‘Bhediya’, Rana Naidu, 'Nazarandaaz', Dream Girl2, and many more.

