New Delhi: Rajpal Yadav, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," had an unexpected dispute with a journalist during recent interaction. The incident unfolded when the journalist pressed him about his controversial stance on firecrackers during Diwali, leading to a reaction from the actor.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a visibly tired Yadav initially responded to questions about his film with, "Dedh mahine me ek film dekhne ko milegi." However, the mood shifted when the reporter inquired about his statement urging people to refrain from bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

लोगों को हंसाने वाले मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता राजपाल यादव आखिर इतना क्यों भड़क गए?



फिल्म अभिनेता राजपाल यादव आज यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के पलिया कस्बे में पहुंचे थे, जहां एक पत्रकार के सवाल पर उनको इतना गुस्सा आ गया कि सवाल पूछ रहे पत्रकार के मोबाइल फोन पर झपट्टा मारकर मोबाइल फोन… pic.twitter.com/Gj7vCRTxEB — Zameer Ahmad (@zameerahmad_lmp) November 2, 2024

Earlier this week, Yadav had taken to his Instagram account to urge his followers to avoid using firecrackers during Diwali, citing concerns over pollution and safety. This message did not sit well with many of his fans, resulting in a significant backlash. Critics accused him of trying to diminish the festive spirit associated with the holiday, which traditionally includes the bursting of crackers as part of the celebrations. In response to the negative reactions, Yadav later issued an apology, clarifying that his intent was not to spoil anyone’s joy but to promote a safer and more environmentally friendly celebration.

Rajpal Yadav is celebrated for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, with his recent performance in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" receiving positive reviews.