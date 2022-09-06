New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava has started showing some improvements in his health. According to a report by India Today, his chief advisor Ajit Saxena said that he is now able to move his hands and feet.

The ace comedian had suffered a massive heart attack following which he is still under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. As per India Today, his advisor Ajit Saxena said that Raju Srivastava even tried interacting with his wife Shikha Srivastava. Due to the risk of infection, only his wife Shikha is allowed to meet him.

A few days ago, his daughter Antara Srivastava shared that he is in a stable condition. Earlier, rumours had started spreading that Raju Srivastava’s health is constantly deteriorating. To this, his wife had told PTI, “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.”

Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi on 10th August after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. Famous for his iconic character of ‘Gajodhar bhaiya’, he has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1980s and is considered one of the best comedians in the country. His major breakthrough show was ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005. Apart from comedy shows, he has done some memorable cameos in films like ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’, ‘Bombay to Goa’ and ‘Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon’ among others.