NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Raju Srivastava on ventilator after suffering heart attack: Report

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. 

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Raju Srivastava on ventilator after suffering heart attack: Report

New Delhi: After suffering a major heart attack, comedian Raju Srivastava who underwent angioplasty on Wednesday is now on ventilator support .Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and a source has informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

While his fans pray for his health, more details are awaited in this regard.Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including `Maine Pyar Kiya`, `Baazigar`, `Bombay to Goa`, and `Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya`. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show `Bigg Boss`.

After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show `The Great Indian Laughter Challenge`, he came into the limelight for his great comic timing.

Live Tv

EntertainmentRaju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava healthRaju Srivastava heart attack

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?